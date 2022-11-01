Boil Water Advisory issued for Jefferson Co. Dist. 10 customers

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for customers of Jefferson County Rural Water District 10.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that on Tuesday, Nov. 1, it issued a boil water advisory for Jefferson Co. Rural Water District 10 public water supply customers.

The KDHE indicated that the following precautions should be taken until further notice:

  • Boil water for 1 minute before drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice and do not use ice from a household icemaker.
  • If tap water appears dirty, water lines should be flushed until the water runs clear.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least 1 minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Children should be supervised while bathing to ensure water is not ingested.

The Department noted that the advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. It said officials issued the advisory due to a line break which resulted in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in the loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of who issued the boil water advisory, the KDHE is the only entity that can issue a rescind order after testing from a certified laboratory.

For more information, click HERE.

