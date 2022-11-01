Ariel’s mother details her new life, questions how Britt Reid could ask for probation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The mother of the little girl seriously injured in a drunken car crash had a lot to say to the court Tuesday afternoon.

The defendant, Britt Reid has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence when he slammed into cars pulled to the side of an on-ramp to I-435 near Arrowhead Stadium. This court appearance was for his sentencing.

Ariel’s mother, Felicia Miller, submitted a statement read by prosecutors in open court.

“On the cold night of February 4, 2021 – one of us was on the side of the road, broken down, trying to get to a minimum-wage job while Britt Reid was at work, preparing to go to the Super Bowl,” wrote Miller.

Felicia Miller explains how Ariel’s life is forever changed by that night. Her daughter drags her right foot when she walks and will soon see a doctor about leg braces. Ariel has poor balance. She’s in special education classes because she takes longer to process information. She also wears thick glasses that she didn’t need before.

“This is not a game. This is not a Chief’s game. This is our life,” wrote Miller.

Miller said Reid does not deserve any deal and he should face the maximum sentence for what happened to Ariel.

“He’s a prior felon. He has a prior DUI. He’s been to prison. And he’s asking for probation? On what planet does this conduct deserve probation? Can people really get drunk and give a five-year-old a brain injury and think they should get probation?” wrote Miller.

Miller makes it clear that Reid’s apology is not accepted and details the hell the family has been through.

Five family members were injured in the crash. Ariel received the most attention because her injuries were so extensive.

Ariel didn’t wake up for two weeks and had to learn how to walk, talk and eat. She cried in her wheelchair. So, her mother would carry her 5-year-old around like a newborn.

Ariel continues to suffer from motion sickness and threw up in the car every time she drove to therapy.

Her mother points out that while that Reid’s family has made a living off of sports, Ariel will never be able to play. Britt Reid took that from her.

The mother ended her statement by thanking Mothers Against Drunk Driving for support and thanked people across the world for their prayers saying they felt them.

