4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that when officials arrived, they said they transported five residents - one adult and four children - with breathing difficulties and stomach issues to the hospital.

However, officials still are unsure what the cause of the incident was as it remains under investigation.

The Shawnee Heights Fire District, American Medical Response, 190th Air Refueling Wing Fire Department and the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority all helped with the call.

