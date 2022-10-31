Woman taken to hospital following car-deer collision Sunday evening on I-70 in Wyandotte County

A 37-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital following a car-deer collision Sunday evening on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to an area hospital following a car-deer collision Sunday evening on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 70, just west of N. 65th Street.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas was traveling east on I-70 when it struck a deer. The Volkswagen then pulled onto the right shoulder after the collision.

The Volkswagen’s driver, Tamara Kitchen, 37, of Kansas City, Mo., was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., with what were described as minor injuries. The patrol said Kitchen, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt.

