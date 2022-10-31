Two sent to hospital after pair of fights in Manhattan’s Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were sent to the hospital over the weekend after a pair of fights broke out in Aggieville.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officers observed an unconscious man in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville in front of Tubby’s Bar.

Further investigation found that a 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old man got into a fight. The 32-year-old had been knocked out and was the only person on scene when officers arrived. He was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

RCPD also noted that no charges were filed by the man sent to the hospital.

A few hours later, around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, officials said they were again called to Tubby’s Bar with reports of another fight.

The resulting investigation found that a 19-year-old man had been punched in the face at the bar, which resulted in a broken nose and facial fractures that required hospitalization.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.