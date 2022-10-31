Two sent to hospital after pair of fights in Manhattan’s Aggieville

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were sent to the hospital over the weekend after a pair of fights broke out in Aggieville.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officers observed an unconscious man in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville in front of Tubby’s Bar.

Further investigation found that a 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old man got into a fight. The 32-year-old had been knocked out and was the only person on scene when officers arrived. He was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

RCPD also noted that no charges were filed by the man sent to the hospital.

A few hours later, around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, officials said they were again called to Tubby’s Bar with reports of another fight.

The resulting investigation found that a 19-year-old man had been punched in the face at the bar, which resulted in a broken nose and facial fractures that required hospitalization.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident after a man became trapped...
Man killed after becoming trapped under a tractor
Topeka Police
Topeka man behind bars for shooting at Relax Inn, that injured one person
Michael Raines, 25, of Topeka was arrested Sunday, October 30 for Aggravated Battery,...
Relax Inn shooting suspect arrested
Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The...
Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train
FILE
Halloween Events 2022

Latest News

A haunted house provided excitement for the Adult Services Program.
Ghost takeover Capper Foundation
Brian Peete
Riley Co. Law Board names Vermont man new RCPD director
Haley Slusser teaches her kindergarten class at West Indianola Elementary School how to read.
Salute Our Heroes: Kindergarten teacher awarded for innovative approach
FILE
3 pronounced dead after head-on collision in southern Kan. construction zone