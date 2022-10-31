Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow

Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.
Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.(Source: NHC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, and it’s forecast to make landfall in Central America later in the week — likely as a hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday that Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 14 mph.

The center of the storm was located about 175 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident after a man became trapped...
Man killed after becoming trapped under a tractor
Topeka Police
Topeka man behind bars for shooting at Relax Inn, that injured one person
Michael Raines, 25, of Topeka was arrested Sunday, October 30 for Aggravated Battery,...
Relax Inn shooting suspect arrested
Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The...
Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train
FILE
Halloween Events 2022

Latest News

White students are just over 40% of Harvard’s freshman class, the school said. The class also...
Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions
Some Instagram users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to...
Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts
This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
Nine arrested after bridge collapses in India, killing 134
Officer Logan Medlock, 26, leaves behind a wife and a 5-year-old son.
Officer killed in crash; driver charged with murder
President Joe Biden speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence...
AP source: Biden to float windfall tax on energy producers