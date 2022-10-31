Topeka man behind bars as officials investigate child sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars as officials continue to investigate child sex crimes.

The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that Ricky Lee Garland, 63, of Topeka, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 26, in connection to an ongoing child sex crimes investigation.

The booking report indicates that Garland was booked on aggravated sexual battery, lewd and lascivious behavior and an unrelated Topeka bench warrant.

Garland remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond for the sex crimes and a $1,640 bond for the bench warrant.

TPD indicated that the incident does involve minors, therefore no more information will be released.

