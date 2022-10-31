Topeka man behind bars as officials investigate child sex crimes

Ricky Garland
Ricky Garland(Shawn Wheat | Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars as officials continue to investigate child sex crimes.

The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that Ricky Lee Garland, 63, of Topeka, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 26, in connection to an ongoing child sex crimes investigation.

The booking report indicates that Garland was booked on aggravated sexual battery, lewd and lascivious behavior and an unrelated Topeka bench warrant.

Garland remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond for the sex crimes and a $1,640 bond for the bench warrant.

TPD indicated that the incident does involve minors, therefore no more information will be released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident after a man became trapped...
Man killed after becoming trapped under a tractor
Topeka Police
Topeka man behind bars for shooting at Relax Inn, that injured one person
Michael Raines, 25, of Topeka was arrested Sunday, October 30 for Aggravated Battery,...
Relax Inn shooting suspect arrested
Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The...
Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train
FILE
Halloween Events 2022

Latest News

FILE
Crash sends children to hospital after none found to be properly restrained
Topeka Zoo is saying goodbye to Boo at the Zoo, hello to Zoo Lights
Topeka Zoo is saying goodbye to Boo at the Zoo, hello to Zoo Lights
The goal is to minimize tall grasses and vegetation that attract wildlife. The wildlife, in...
Fire crews plan controlled burn Monday at Topeka’s Billard Airport
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a 52-year-old man was working in his garden on a...
Man killed after becoming trapped under a tractor