SNCO P+R debates what to do with the Gage Park mini train

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Parks and Rec. department is currently brainstorming the new home of the Gage Park mini train.

During Monday’s meeting, Shawnee Co. Commissioners wanted to know what the next steps are for the retired mini train. S P+R director Tim Laurent said that the department wants to keep the gage park train, but now the question is what to do with it.

Laurent said there has been lots of discussions about a potential Gage Park Museum that will feature the train.

“There has been talk of adding a little extension to the carousel and housing the train there,” said Laurent. “We have talked about possibly putting an extension on the train depot and starting a little gage park museum. You know, all those things take some funding, but we definitely want to put it some place where (one) people can see it, get their picture taken, and (two) where it is protected.”

The popular 55-year-old gage park train had its last ride on Saturday, October 29. The Parks and Rec. Department decided to retire the train due to its age and the lack of available replacement parts.

Earlier this year, Commissioners approved using the American Rescue Plan to buy a new, electric-power train -- it will hit the tracks next spring.

