Shawnee Co. DA says recent case should alert parents to kids’ cell phone apps

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay said a recent criminal case should serve as a warning for parents about what might be in on their children’s smartphones.

Kagay discussed the danger posed by social media apps during an interview on Eye on NE Kansas.

The conversation stemmed from charges Kagay filed Oct. 20 against a man who allegedly started conversations with a girl on a web site, continued it on SnapChat, then met her in person.

While he could not speak about the specific case, Kagay said parents should be aware of the apps on their children’s phones and how they’re using them. He said instances of child enticement through the digital realm have increase since the pandemic, as more activities moved virtual.

Kagay also spoke about the recent addition of two new magistrate judges to Shawnee Co. District Court. He said those judges will allow more cases to be heard, which will help his office continue to catch up on a backlog created by pandemic shutdowns and delays.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.