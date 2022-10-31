Riley Co. Law Board names Vermont man new RCPD director

Brian Peete
Brian Peete(City of Montpelier)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chief in Vermont is coming to Kansas.

The Riley Co. Law Board acted Monday afternoon to name Brian Peete the new director for the Riley Co. Police Dept. Peete is currently police chief in Montpelier, Vermont.

Peete was chosen from 15 applicants overall. From there, the law board named three finalists who met with the public last week. The other two finalists were Josh Kyle, currently with RCPD, and Mark Mathies, the current police chief in Edwardsville, Kansas.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS is at the Law Board’s meeting and will have further details later today on 13 NEWS.

