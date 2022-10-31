RCPD investigates after shots fired at home with child, woman, man inside

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County officials are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a home with a child, woman and man inside.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, officials were called to the 1300 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan with reports of gunshots in the area.

When officials arrived, they said they found multiple rounds had been shot into a home that was occupied by an 11-year-old girl, a 41-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man. The suspect remains unknown.

RCPD indicated that no injuries were reported due to the shooting.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

