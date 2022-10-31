Organizations apologize for text messages sending voters to wrong locations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Secretary of State is warning about text messages that contain potentially misleading voting information, while the organizations identified as sending them say a third-party vendor is to blame.

Several viewers sent 13 NEWS screen shots of the texts they received Sunday. One of them read:

“I’m Mari with Voting Futures, making sure you have what you need to go vote. Our database has your address as (xxx) and public records suggest you may not have voted yet (this data could be wrong, or old). If we got your address right, it looks like your vote location should be (xxx).”

Trouble is, the location to which it directs the person is not their election day polling site. On texts sent to 13 NEWS, the address was for the recipient’s local election office or clerk’s office - the location where the person would vote in advance. In some cases, however, it was a wrong address altogether.

The groups Voting Futures, Voto Latino and Black Voters Matter are among those identified as sending the texts.

In a statement, Black Voters Matter said the messages were sent by their third party vendor, Movement Labs. BVM said Movement Labs took full responsibility for the location errors, which BVM did not endorse.

“We are deeply sorry for the confusion that these text messages created and have taken steps to correct this situation,” the BVN statement continued. “Our mission is to build power in Black communities, and part of how we do that is by providing accurate information to community members who are often excluded from voter mobilization efforts. The last thing we ever want is for our outreach to be confused with intentional disinformation which is sometimes targeted to our communities.”

Voto Latino also traced the problem to the third-party vendor.

“We have been made aware of the issue and it is not our intent to create voter confusion,” Voto Latino said in a statement. “Our vendor had a database issue, and we are working to contact everyone that might have been affected with the correct information. Additionally, we have suspended any future campaigns with this vendor.”

The Secretary of State’s Office says they do not use third parties to contact voters. They urge voters to contact their local election office with questions.

Voters may preview their ballot and check their voting location at myvoteinfo.voteks.org.

