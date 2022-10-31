One hospitalized after SUV driven off Wichita exit ramp, driver remains on the run

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after an SUV was driven off an exit ramp in Wichita and the driver remains on the run.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, emergency crews were called to the northbound ramp from I-135 to eastbound Kellogg with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they found a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe had been headed north on the ramp from I-135 to Kellogg when for an unknown reason the SUV left the roadway, went through a guardrail and fell under the exit ramp on Grove St.

KHP indicated that the driver of the vehicle remains unknown as they ran from the scene of the crash and left the passenger in the wrecked vehicle.

According to the report, the passenger, Monice M. White, 28, of Wichita, sustained serious suspected injuries as a result of the crash. She was taken to Wesley Medical Center for treatment.

KHP also noted that White was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

