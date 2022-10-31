K-State’s Howard, Zentner receive Big 12 weekly honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State quarterback Will Howard and punter/kicker Ty Zentner have received Big 12 weekly awards for their performances in the Wildcats’ 48-0 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Howard was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. He came in under center to throw for 296 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Those four scores made him just the third quarterback in school history to throw four touchdown passes in one half, which also ties the school record.

He was also named a Manning Award Star of the Week, and is in the running for the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

Zentner was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, performing all three kicking duties for the Wildcats for the first time this season.

Two of his four punts were downed within the 20-yd line, and he hit a 51 yard punt. Five of his nine kickoffs were touchbacks, and he connected on all of his field goal and extra point attempts.

This marks the first weekly honor for both Howard and Zentner. K-State now has eight Big 12 weekly honors this season, which is the second most in the conference. Only Oklahoma has more, with nine. It’s the most K-State has had since they had nine in 2012.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.