K-State’s Howard, Zentner receive Big 12 weekly honors

Will Howard is named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.
Will Howard is named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State quarterback Will Howard and punter/kicker Ty Zentner have received Big 12 weekly awards for their performances in the Wildcats’ 48-0 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Howard was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. He came in under center to throw for 296 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Those four scores made him just the third quarterback in school history to throw four touchdown passes in one half, which also ties the school record.

He was also named a Manning Award Star of the Week, and is in the running for the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

Zentner was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, performing all three kicking duties for the Wildcats for the first time this season.

Two of his four punts were downed within the 20-yd line, and he hit a 51 yard punt. Five of his nine kickoffs were touchbacks, and he connected on all of his field goal and extra point attempts.

This marks the first weekly honor for both Howard and Zentner. K-State now has eight Big 12 weekly honors this season, which is the second most in the conference. Only Oklahoma has more, with nine. It’s the most K-State has had since they had nine in 2012.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident after a man became trapped...
Man killed after becoming trapped under a tractor
Topeka Police
Topeka man behind bars for shooting at Relax Inn, that injured one person
Michael Raines, 25, of Topeka was arrested Sunday, October 30 for Aggravated Battery,...
Relax Inn shooting suspect arrested
Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The...
Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train
FILE
Halloween Events 2022

Latest News

Emporia State's Ross Brungardt is named MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week
Emporia State’s Brungardt named Special Teams Athlete of the Week
Hazelwood Central vs. Pattonville
High School Game of the Week: Hazelwood Central vs. Pattonville
KU welcomes new head baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald
New coaching staff paves the way for local athletes to play for KU Baseball
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates with the crowd as he is carried off the...
K-State moves up the AP rankings to No. 13