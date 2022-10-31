K-State moves up the AP rankings to No. 13

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football is now sitting at the No. 13 spot in the country according to the AP Top 25 Poll following its 48-0 shutout win over then No. 9 Oklahoma State.

The Wildcats were No. 22 last week, and the loss moved the Cowboys to the No. 18 spot.

K-State is now 6-2 on the season, 4-1 in Big 12 play. They’ll host Texas on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Longhorns are unofficially ranked at No. 26 based on the amount of votes they received this week.

