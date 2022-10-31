K-State moves up the AP rankings to No. 13

By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football is now sitting at the No. 13 spot in the country according to the AP Top 25 Poll following its 48-0 shutout win over then No. 9 Oklahoma State.

The Wildcats were No. 22 last week, and the loss moved the Cowboys to the No. 18 spot.

K-State is now 6-2 on the season, 4-1 in Big 12 play. They’ll host Texas on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Longhorns are unofficially ranked at No. 26 based on the amount of votes they received this week.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police
Topeka man behind bars for shooting at Relax Inn, that injured one person
Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that around 3:00 pm, Saturday officials were called to the...
One dead after being trapped under Kubota tractor
The widow of a man shot and killed in Topeka shared memories of her late husband in an...
Widow of Arizona pastor killed in Monday Homicide speaks out
An update on the passengers who were in the vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 that left many...
Update on I-70 crash that left many in Topeka without power
FILE
Halloween Events 2022

Latest News

Tampa Bay Rays' coach Matt Quatraro, left, congratulates Kevin Kiermaier after his two-run...
Royals hire Matt Quatraro as new Manager
Washburn Rural Volleyball wins the 6A State Championship
Washburn Rural Volleyball wins 6A State Championship
Emporia State celebrates after a touchdown
Emporia State seals a Homecoming win over Fort Hays
Washburn’s Taylon Peters breaks a tackle.
Washburn comes from behind to take down Northeastern State