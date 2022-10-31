Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identifies inmate found dead inside jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified the inmate found dead at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility as 40-year-old Michael Patrick O’Neill. The sheriff’s office said he was booked in custody on August 23, 2022, for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and theft.

Staff found O’Neill unresponsive in his cell around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. A medical code was called on the radio system, and medical staff responded to the scene. The fire department and emergency medical services (EMS) were dispatched to the scene. O’Neill was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI) were notified of the in-custody death and processed the scene. An autopsy is pending at the Forensic Science Center.

The sheriff’s office said O’Neill’s immediate family members were notified. His death marks the fifth in-custody death at the jail in 2022.

One person has died at Sedgwick County Jail, the county confirmed Monday morning.

The county was not able to say whether the person who died was an inmate, guard or visitor.

