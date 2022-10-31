Halloween forecast: Ideal trick or treat conditions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We couldn’t ask for a better Halloween forecast: Sunny, warm and calm. This evening will be fantastic to fill up a jack-o-lantern with candy. We do get a little chilly in the late overnight tonight with temperatures Tuesday morning in the mid 40s but we warm up quickly into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Tuesday will also be windy with south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. This will create elevated fire conditions for Tuesday before the threat weakens later in the week. We are tracking a chance for strong thunderstorms Thursday night and a widespread heavy rain this weekend. 1-2″+ is possible.

Taking Action:

Trick of treating will great with temperatures staying mild this evening through 10pm in the 60s and mid 50s. Winds light with clear skies. Fire danger will be elevated Tuesday with strong winds and warm conditions. Fire threat drops later in the week despite similar conditions because of more moisture in the atmosphere. There is a chance for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday morning. The severe risk is low, but a few strong storms may develop along the cold front, especially in Central Kansas.

Trick or Treating: Clear. Temperatures in the low 60s cooling to the low 50s by 10pm. calm winds.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds calm.

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

After today we become warm and windy in Northeast Kansas. High temperatures will likely be in the upper 70s to low 80s through Thursday with south winds at 10 to 20 mph occasionally gusting to over 30 mph. Fire danger will be highest on Tuesday before dropping off with humidity climbing by Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front sag into Kansas late Thursday night and will produce showers and thunderstorms, some storms may become strong to severe. The severe risk though is low at this time.

The front will likely stall somewhere over Northeast Kansas creating scattered showers with some thunder mixed in Friday into Saturday morning. on Saturday an area of low pressure lifts from our southwest and provides widespread heavy rain. The timing isn’t locked in exactly, but Saturday into Sunday morning is a good bet. Early rainfall estimates may top 2″ in some parts of Northeast Kansas with isolated 3″ rainfall totals farther southeast. The system clears Kansas by Sunday morning and we should become partly cloudy by the afternoon.

There are some indications that we could see a steep drop in temperatures for the following week as a strong cold front blasts through Kansas. Highs Monday should be mild around 60 degrees but uncertainty persists going into next Tuesday and Wednesday. It may be a big cooldown.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

