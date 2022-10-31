Gas prices down, but experts warn higher diesel prices may be on the way

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices Monday were down slightly in Kansas and across the nation.

Diesel prices were, too.

But that may not hold true much longer for the latter, as experts warn of a shortage of diesel fuel in coming weeks and months and -- as a result -- higher prices at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline was $3.76 per gallon on Monday, down three cents from $3.79 a week ago; down three cents from $3.79 a month ago; and up 36 cents from $3.40 a year ago.

In Kansas, AAA says, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Monday was $3.37, down five cents from $3.42 a week ago; down three cents from $3.40 a month ago; and up 25 cents from $3.12 a year ago.

Meanwhile, diesel fuel prices were averaging $5.30 a gallon on Monday across the nation, down two cents from $5.32 a week ago; but up 43 cents from $4.87 cents a month ago; and up $1.67 a gallon over $3.63 a year ago.

In Kansas, diesel prices were averaging $5.06 per gallon on Monday. That’s down eight cents from $5.14 a week ago but up 47 cents from $4.61 a month ago. Diesel was going for $3.39 a year ago on average in Kansas, which was $1.67 cheaper than Monday’s prices.

Published reports indicate diesel prices are expected to increase in the coming weeks and months in part because of low supplies; higher demand; and reduced output from refineries that were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other factors include a drop in imported oil, from which diesel is refined. A number of nations are no longer importing oil from Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.

AAA’s national office on Monday stated diesel fuel not only affects the shipment of goods across the United States, but also is important for heating homes during winter months. Officials added that the Russia-Ukraine war also is playing a role in the supply of diesel fuel.

In a statement provided to 13 NEWS on Monday afternoon, AAA’s national office stated, “We do not track diesel like regular gas since so few passenger cars use it.

“However, it is vital to commerce since trucks and trains run on it. And diesel is the same as home heating oil, so it’s important to folks in cold-weather states like New England.

“Right now, there is tight supply, mainly due to demand and the fact that stocks are still playing catchup from the pandemic. You should also note that oil companies also ship about four of every 10 barrels of diesel overseas. Much of that is due to the war.”

According to GasBuddy.com, unleaded gas prices on Monday afternoon in Topeka ranged from $3.26 to $3.49 per gallon.

Meanwhile, diesel fuel Monday morning in Topeka ranged in price from $4.82 to $5.29 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.