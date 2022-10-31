Emporia State’s Brungardt named Special Teams Athlete of the Week

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State punter Ross Brungardt has been named the MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Hornets’ 42-13 win over Fort Hays State on Saturday.

The Lawrence native punted six times, averaging 40.8 yards per punt. His efforts gave the Tigers an average starting field position of their own 23 yard line.

He got two punts inside the Tigers’ 20 yard line, including a 41 yarder which was downed at the one yard line.

The junior is ranked 14th in the nation in punting, averaging 42.3 yards per punt this season.

The No. 23 Hornets will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Jefferson City, Mo. to take on Lincoln. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m.

