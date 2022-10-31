Driver flees car accident that sends passenger to the hospital

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log a woman was taken to the hospital after the vehicle she was in went off the roadway in Sedgwick, County, Saturday, at around 3:10 pm.

The crash log says the vehicle was heading Northbound on the ramp from Northbound I135 to Eastbound Kellogg, when it went off of the roadway, through a guard rail and came to rest on Grove St. under the exit ramp. It is unknown what caused the vehicle to go off the road.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle fled from the scene on foot and their whereabouts are unknown.

The passenger in the vehicle, Monice Marie White, 28, of Wichita, KS, was taken to Wesley Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

