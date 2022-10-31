Crash sends children to hospital after none found to be properly restrained

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A crash near Kansas City sent four children to the hospital after none of them were found to be properly restrained in the vehicle they had been in.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 415.8 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a 3-car collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2021 Mazda CX-30 driven by Jason Ross, 47, of Kearny, Mo., had been slow-moving on the interstate and had been rear-ended by a 2003 Honda Accord driven by Merlena Mims, 31, of Kansas City. This is when a 2011 Jeep Patriot driven by Tyler Jordan, 26, of Manhattan, rear-ended Mims’ vehicle.

Officials indicated that all three drivers escaped the accident without injury. However, Mims, who was found to have not been wearing her seatbelt, had been driving with four children in the car, and none of them were found to be appropriately restrained either. All of the children were sent to Children’s Mercy Hospital with possible injuries.

According to the report, a 9-year-old girl had suspected minor injuries, a 4-year-old girl had possible injuries, a 3-year-old girl had possible injuries, and a 7-month-old girl had possible injuries. The 9-year-old’s injuries were the only visible injuries while the other three complained of pain leading officers to believe they were also injured.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

