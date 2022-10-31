‘Costume of the year’: Dad builds Zamboni wheelchair costume for son

A 5-year-old's wheelchair Halloween costume has been a big hit with hockey fans. (SOURCE: Steph Oetting)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) – A Canadian dad built a costume for his wheelchair-bound 5-year-old son, and the getup is getting a lot of praise from hockey fans.

Easton Oetting was born with an extremely rare genetic condition, 8p23.1 Duplication Syndrome, which mainly affects his legs and speech delays. He also has a heart defect.

For this Halloween, Easton’s dad, DJ Oetting, built him an Edmondton Oilers-themed Zamboni costume that fits over his wheelchair.

The National Hockey League responded to the costume, calling it the “costume of the year.”

