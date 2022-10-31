Capper hosts haunted house for its adult clients, staff to enjoy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation had a spooky time celebrating Halloween with its haunted house for people of all ages to enjoy.

There were vampires, ghosts, werewolves, and clowns as people toured through the haunted house. The event was put together for their adult services program, so the adults can have some Halloween fun too.

“It is important for our adults to have fun on special days like this and our staff do a wonderful job making them feel included on days such as these,” said Lacey Kinder, a communications specialist with the Capper Foundation. “They often don’t get to go out and do community mountain houses variety of different reason I am, so we have one right here.”

Capper was also hosting many other activities like a costume contest for its staff members and a lunch.

Capper’s communications specialist, Lacey Kinder, said that the staff members enjoy doing this for their clients and staff members.

“We get a kick out of it for sure,” said Kinder. “Our staff from our pediatrics to our development team, we all love coming through it, so it is not just for the adults that we serve.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.