Band raises funds to recoup equipment lost in I-70 crash causing power outage

A pair of guitars ruined from a fire that started after a crash brought down powerlines on I-70...
A pair of guitars ruined from a fire that started after a crash brought down powerlines on I-70 on Oct. 27, 2022.(Jared Powers)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local band is raising funds to buy new equipment after an accident in Topeka left part of the city without power and the band out thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

Jared Powers, a Junction City resident and member of the band Jay Hill Road, tells 13 NEWS that the truck that crashed along I-70 in Topeka on Thursday, Oct. 27, and caused a significant power outage in the Capital City, belonged to the band’s bass player, Anson Jacobsen.

Powers noted that the band had been on their way home to Olathe from Junction City to prepare for a Saturday night concert.

“We are very thankful that no one was seriously injured, but unfortunately a large amount of our equipment was destroyed in the fire,” Powers said on Friday. “Despite our bass player’s minor injuries, we will still be performing Saturday night at Jobi’s Music House in Olathe at 7 p.m. The show must go on.”

Evergy restored power to the area of Topeka on Friday when a new powerline was installed. However, the accident still left Jay Hill Road out several thousand dollars from the equipment loss caused by the fire that was a result of the downed powerline.

On Sunday, Powers created a GoFundMe to, hopefully, recoup the lost items. He said anywhere between $5,000 and $7,000 was lost in the accident. This includes guitars, bass guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals and cables.

As of Sunday, Powers also indicated that Jay Hill Road will be unable to continue to perform without the necessary equipment.

To donate to Jay Hill Road, click HERE.

