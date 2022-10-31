Award-winning musician takes talents to NE Kansas

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Award-winning vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Mollie B, along with Ted Lange and SqueezeBox, continued their national tour at Bohemian Hall in Rossville.

Primarily a polka musician, Mollie also performs a wide variety of music, such as country and classic, to entertain all generations.

Mollie is an International Polka Association multi-award winner, winning Favorite Female Vocalist nine times. She has also won awards from the United States Polka Association, Polka American Corporation and, most recently, is in the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have Mollie B come to Rossville,” Ernest Kratina, Bohemian Hall lodge member, said. “She has a wonderful band and a wonderful repertoire, so we’re tickled pink to have her.”

Mollie says that she looks forward to performing in Rossville again next year.

