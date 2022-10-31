66-year-old thrown from rolling vehicle pronounced dead

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
GOVE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 66-year-old Oakley man has died after he was thrown from his truck as it rolled on a Western Kansas county road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of Gove Co. Road 30 between County Road Y and County Road Z - about 4.5 miles south of Grinnell - with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Leon B. Zerr, 66, of Oakley, had been headed south on County Road 30, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the road and flipped. Zerr was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled.

The Crash Log indicates that Zerr was pronounced dead at the scene. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

