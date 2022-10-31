3 pronounced dead after head-on collision in southern Kan. construction zone

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been pronounced dead and four others were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in a southern Kansas construction zone.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officials were called to the area of mile marker 26.4 on I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Sheena N. Harroald, 37, of Wichita, had been headed north on the interstate when the vehicle drifted to the left in a head-to-head construction zone. As a result, the Honda clipped a 2017 Chevy Cruze driven by Eric W. Stevenson, 46, of Bowman, N.D., and then hit a 2020 Chevy Traverse driven by Larry D. Triplett, 64, of Wichita, head-on.

Officials indicated that Harroald and two of her passengers - Wanda F. Tidwell, 86, of Park City, and Nathelia F. McIntosh, 62, of Wichita - were all pronounced dead at the scene. The only surviving passenger of the car was Shala D. Harroald, 42, of Wichita, who was sent to Saint Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

KHP noted that the other two drivers, Stevenson and Triplett, were also sent to Saint Francis Hospital with suspected minor injuries. A passenger in Triplett’s car, Vickey Yvonne Triplett, was also sent to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.