Washburn Rural Volleyball wins 6A State Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Rural volleyball team has been on a mission all season: to avenge their loss in the 2021 state finals. They did just that on Saturday in Salina.

The Junior Blues took down Blue Valley in straight sets 25-21, 26-24 to claim the 6A State Championship title at Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Washburn Rural ends the season with a 45-1 record, and this marks the school’s eighth state volleyball championship win. For the seniors on this squad, this win was a long time coming.

“Each year we were like, ‘we have one more year, we have two more years,’ but this was our last year. There’s no tomorrow, this would be the last time we ever play as a team with our seniors,” said senior and Kentucky commit Brooklyn DeLeye. “We just didn’t wanna go out like last year or the years before, we needed to come out on top.”

“It feels great. I’m just really happy for those kids,” said head coach Kevin Bordewick. “Sending a senior class out on a championship note is always a great thing, but it’s all those kids who put in time and effort. “I’m just thrilled for them to get to have this experience.”

