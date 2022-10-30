Washburn comes from behind to take down Northeastern State

Washburn’s Taylon Peters breaks a tackle.
Washburn’s Taylon Peters breaks a tackle.(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second half shutout allowed Washburn football to come back from an 11-point deficit and take down Northeastern State 21-17 in Tahlequah on Saturday.

The Ichabods were unable to get on the board in response to the Riverhawks first quarter touchdown. Then came the second quarter.

Peter Afful caught a 39 yd touchdown pass from Kellen Simoncic with 13:50 left in the first half. The Bods went into halftime down 17-6.

Taylon Peters was the Bods guy in the second half. He first ran in a 22 yd touchdown to cut the deficit to three points in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, he pushed in a 3 yd score to take the Ichabods’ first lead of the game. The defense managed to hold on and secure the 21-17 win over the Riverhawks.

Washburn will be back home next Saturday to host Pittsburg State at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Wanamaker Rd. Thursday night brought down power lines across I-70 in Topeka.
I-70 reopens after Thursday night wreck knocks power lines onto highway
Gene A. Jinson, 42, of Topeka was arrested Oct. 27 for aggravated human trafficking.
Topeka man behind bars for human trafficking of teenage girl
Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration.
Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting
An update on the passengers who were in the vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 that left many...
Update on I-70 crash that left many in Topeka without power
A new project at Lake of the Ozarks will offer 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions...
Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million family resort, entertainment district

Latest News

Emporia State celebrates after a touchdown
Emporia State seals a Homecoming win over Fort Hays
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
No. 22 K-State shuts out No. 9 Oklahoma State
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) smiles after the Chiefs defeated the San...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes keeping busy even during bye week
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) and safety Namdi Obiazor (4) try to stop Kansas State running...
No. 22 Kansas State gets set for visit from No. 9 Oklahoma State