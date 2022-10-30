Washburn comes from behind to take down Northeastern State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second half shutout allowed Washburn football to come back from an 11-point deficit and take down Northeastern State 21-17 in Tahlequah on Saturday.

The Ichabods were unable to get on the board in response to the Riverhawks first quarter touchdown. Then came the second quarter.

Peter Afful caught a 39 yd touchdown pass from Kellen Simoncic with 13:50 left in the first half. The Bods went into halftime down 17-6.

Taylon Peters was the Bods guy in the second half. He first ran in a 22 yd touchdown to cut the deficit to three points in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, he pushed in a 3 yd score to take the Ichabods’ first lead of the game. The defense managed to hold on and secure the 21-17 win over the Riverhawks.

Washburn will be back home next Saturday to host Pittsburg State at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.