Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

By Chris Anderson and Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio.

Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.

The first crews to the scene found the fully-involved tanker upside-down on the highway.

First responders pronounced the male truck driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, dead at the scene.

Video obtained through a public records request to the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the explosion as it happened.

WOIO reported both directions of State Route 8 were closed for several hours due to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Topeka Police Watch Commander, officers were called to the Relax Inn, at 3802 SW...
One injured, suspect on the loose after shooting at Relax Inn
Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that around 3:00 pm, Saturday officials were called to the...
One dead after being trapped under Kubota tractor
The widow of a man shot and killed in Topeka shared memories of her late husband in an...
Widow of Arizona pastor killed in Monday Homicide speaks out
An update on the passengers who were in the vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 that left many...
Update on I-70 crash that left many in Topeka without power
A new project at Lake of the Ozarks will offer 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions...
Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million family resort, entertainment district

Latest News

A deadly disaster in South Korea, at least 153 people dead and dozens more injured following a...
Crowd crush kills more than 150 people in South Korea
A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
Concerns rise as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine
"Black Adam" slumped in its sophomore weekend, but still easily topped "Ticket to Paradise" and...
‘Black Adam’ takes top spot at box office again
"Black Adam" slumped in its sophomore weekend, but still easily topped "Ticket to Paradise" and...
Box Office: Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam" still rules theater