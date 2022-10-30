Topeka Zoo is saying goodbye to Boo at the Zoo, hello to Zoo Lights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Boo at the Zoo took place the last two Saturday’s of October as Halloween approached.

The first Saturday, the zoo saw an attendance of about 5,000 people.

The Topeka Zoo invited families to dress up in costumes and trick-or-treat around the zoo watching animals also enjoy Halloween goodies.

The zoo says, Boo at the Zoo provides a safe way for kids to get some candy from different organizations.

But, as Boo at the Zoo goes away, Zoo Lights appears!

“We hire a specific staff for Zoo Lights, we have 10-15 different staff members that start in July. They work straight through the guest services side during Zoo Lights and then they tear down after Christmas is over. Not only that, we do have ton of volunteer groups and businesses from all of Topeka that come and work and hang and wrap lights, so it is a community effort and it gets to be enjoyed by the community,” said Shanna Simpson, animal curator.

