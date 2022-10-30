Topeka South Rotary holds 10th annual Pumpkin run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 10th annual Topeka South Rotary Pumpkin 5k run and walk took place Saturday, Oct. 29th, at Lake Shawnee.

Community members came out to raise funds dedicated to helping eradicate polio. WIBW Sales Rep., Jim Ramos was one among many out in support.

Participants were also encouraged to put on their best Halloween costumes.

“You know it makes me feel so honored to have the individuals and families that came out with us today,” says Event Coordinator, Lindsay Freeman. “They understand the importance of our mission and they are here to support our community and our country and also our world.”

An award ceremony was held afterward to recognize the fastest runners and best costumes. Freeman thanks the community for a successful turnout and for helping raise awareness.

