Topeka South Rotary holds 10th annual Pumpkin run

The 10th annual Topeka South Rotary Pumpkin 5k run and walk took place Saturday, Oct. 29th, at Lake Shawnee.
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 10th annual Topeka South Rotary Pumpkin 5k run and walk took place Saturday, Oct. 29th, at Lake Shawnee.

Community members came out to raise funds dedicated to helping eradicate polio. WIBW Sales Rep., Jim Ramos was one among many out in support.

Participants were also encouraged to put on their best Halloween costumes.

“You know it makes me feel so honored to have the individuals and families that came out with us today,” says Event Coordinator, Lindsay Freeman. “They understand the importance of our mission and they are here to support our community and our country and also our world.”

An award ceremony was held afterward to recognize the fastest runners and best costumes. Freeman thanks the community for a successful turnout and for helping raise awareness.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police
Topeka man behind bars for shooting at Relax Inn, that injured one person
Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that around 3:00 pm, Saturday officials were called to the...
One dead after being trapped under Kubota tractor
The widow of a man shot and killed in Topeka shared memories of her late husband in an...
Widow of Arizona pastor killed in Monday Homicide speaks out
An update on the passengers who were in the vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 that left many...
Update on I-70 crash that left many in Topeka without power
FILE
Halloween Events 2022

Latest News

The 10th annual Topeka South Rotary Pumpkin 5k run and walk took place Saturday, Oct. 29th, at...
Topeka South Rotary holds 10th annual Pumpkin run
Tampa Bay Rays' coach Matt Quatraro, left, congratulates Kevin Kiermaier after his two-run...
Royals hire Matt Quatraro as new Manager
Zoo Lights at the Topeka Zoo
Topeka Zoo is saying goodbye to Boo at the Zoo, hello to Zoo Lights
According to Topeka Police Watch Commander, officers were called to the Relax Inn & Suites, at...
One man arrested for shooting at Relax Inn Saturday night