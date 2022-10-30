Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train.

Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.

“It’s a bittersweet day for us,” said McCoy. “Because this is the only train I’ve ever known and it’s going to go into retirement. We’ve had a good long run. It was supposed to only last 20 years, and we managed to make it last 55.”

The mile-long train ride has been operating for the community of Topeka for several years. Lead mechanic Dan Dodds has had to pull many tricks from his sleeve to keep the little engine running for as long as it has. He even pulls out car parts from old vehicles to keep the train on track.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec. Communications, Mike McLaughlin, said this train served many in the community, creating memories for generations.

“Gage Park is where memories are made,” said McLaughlin. “And the biggest memory in the park is the Gage Park mini-train. Generations of people have ridden on this train. Grandparents have rode on this train as kids are now bringing their grandkids, so this is really special.”

The new train will be installed in February 2023. The train is set to look like the historic mini-train but with a few upgrades. Although riders will not be able to pull the whistle, the train will allow riders to play real train sounds. Engineer McCoy said he’s happy for new beginnings.

“I hope to get another 55 years,” said McCoy. “You bet. And hopefully I’m around to see it when it retires. I’d like it to last as long as it can, and we’re going to take good care of it.”

