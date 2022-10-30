Sunday night forecast: Clouds clear tonight, sunny and warm Halloween

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve seen mostly cloudy skies today with a few breaks of sunlight in between with temperatures nice in the upper 60s. We’ll see the cloud cover move east overnight tonight and become mostly sunny for Halloween. Winds will be light and temperatures warm so it couldn’t be a better setup (unless you were hoping for fog and unfamiliar sounds...). Trick or treating will be it’s own treat with comfortable temperatures in the 60s dropping only into the mid 50s by 10pm with calm winds.

Taking Action:

Halloween is looking perfect with highs around 70° and temperatures dropping from the mid 60s to mid 50s during the evening hours as you’re out trick or treating. Sunset is at 6:22pm. Enjoy!

Tonight: Clouds clearing. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Central KS may see upper 30s if clouds move out sooner. Calm winds.

Halloween: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. NW winds around 5 mph.

Trick or Treating: Clear. Temperatures in the low 60s cooling to the low 50s by 10pm. calm winds.

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

After Monday we see our first of potentially three pattern changes for Northeast Kansas. We become warm and windy for Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s and winds will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30 mph during this time. So if you are hoping to burn Monday be sure to extinguish each and every hot spot when done so that fire does not reignite Tuesday and get out of control.

Change two arrives Thursday night with a cold front. There is disagreement on how far south the front will make it, but either way rain and thunderstorms look likely after midnight Thursday into Friday. The risk for severe thunderstorms is low but we may still see some stronger storms along the boundary. Areas along and southeast of the front will see continued rain chances through Friday night. Exactly where that is depends on how far south the cold front gets before stalling.

Finally, change number three is setting up for either Saturday or Sunday. An area of low pressure cutoff from the Jetstream (cutoff low) develops to our southwest and will lift northeast again either Saturday or Sunday next weekend. Widespread rain is becoming more likely with this scenario and would be a great result for Kansas. Keep in mind this is a week away and could easily change, especially the timing and track of this system.

