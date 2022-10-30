Sunday forecast: Cloudy and calm becoming Sunny Halloween

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Clouds today will block out the sun but temperatures will still be fairly mild in the mid to upper 60s. It may end up feeling a little chillier than yesterday though due to limited sunlight. Winds today stay light and overnight tonight we should gradually peck away at the clouds and become mostly sunny by Monday afternoon. Winds remain light from the northwest Halloween and temperatures warm near 70º. Winds increase and temperatures spike Tuesday through Thursday with rain and storms likely Thursday night.

Halloween is looking perfect with highs around 70° and temperatures dropping from the mid 60s to mid 50s during the evening hours as you’re out trick or treating. Sunset is at 6:22pm.

Sunday: Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Halloween: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s near 70º. Calm winds.

Trick or Treating: Clear. Temperatures in the low 60s cooling to the low 50s by 10pm. calm winds.

An area of low pressure this morning is sitting just to our east in Central Missouri producing rain that direction. Here in Kansas, however, our main impact form that is cloud cover with a chance for some sprinkles through today into tonight but likely nothing more. The clouds should begin to clear overnight tonight providing for sunny skies Monday. Trick or treating Monday evening couldn’t be much better with temperatures in the mid 60s after sunset only dropping to the mid 50s around 10pm.

We turn warmer and windy beginning Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s through Thursday. Winds will also be breezy during this time from the south at 10 to 20 mph gusting close to 30 mph on occasion too. Skies will be sunny for this period leading us into Thursday night when things change again with a cold front and storm chance.

Along the front Thursday night rain and storms are likely. There is a risk for some strong to possibly severe storms as the front approaches, but nothing definite at this time. The front looks to stall out and actually reverse course and become a warm front on Saturday as a cutoff low develops to our southwest. This storm system will lift northeast Saturday into Sunday and could potentially provide a widespread rainfall of 1″+ in some parts of Northeast Kansas. That would be great news and this is definitely something to watch for next weekend.

