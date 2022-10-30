Royals hire Matt Quatraro as new Manager

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Royals have hired Matt Quatraro as their new manager, less than a month after parting ways with Mike Matheny.

Quatraro comes to Kansas City after spending the last five years in Tampa Bay as the Rays’ bench coach, and four seasons in Cleveland as the assistant hitting coach.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan says Quatraro is “adored among players, coaches and execs, and is regarded as the ideal type to shepherd the Royals’ young core.”

