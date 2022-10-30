Race Against Breast Cancer hosts 5th annual Bowling for Boobies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Race Against Breast Cancer (RABC) took to West Ridge Lanes & Family Center for their 5th annual Bowling for Boobies event as a fundraiser for the organization and their no-cost mammography program.

For $25, patrons enjoyed unlimited bowling, go-carts and mini golf. The event also held a costume contest, silent auction, cornhole tournament, taco bar and 50/50 raffle.

For more information, to donate or to contact the RABC for financial help for a mammogram, visit their website at rabctopeka.org.

