One man arrested for shooting at Relax Inn Saturday night

Topeka Police
By Reina Flores
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -– One man has been transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Michael Raines, 25 of Topeka has been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, felony obstruction, and criminal use of a weapon.

TPD says on October 29, 2022 around 7:00 p.m., Topeka Police Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block SW Topeka Blvd after the SCECC received a call for service involving a shooting that had just occurred.

When they arrived, responding officers located an individual who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. The injured person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

