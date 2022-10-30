Highland Park High School hosts Fall Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School held their 2nd annual Fall Festival on their campus.

The festival included food trucks, music and a trunk-or-treat.

There also were family-fun activities such as temporary tattoos, chalk drawing, a photobooth, four-square and pumpkin tic-tac-toe.

“I really enjoy having the kids come through,” Emily Davis, HPHS student council sponsor, said. “Being able to see their faces as they get candy, get fake tattoos, do the photobooth and draw on the sidewalk with chalk just brings spirit to our community.”

