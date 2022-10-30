Emporia State seals a Homecoming win over Fort Hays

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football beat Fort Hays State 42-14 for a Homecoming win on Saturday, moving to 7-2 on the season.

The Hornets started the scoring early, as Braden Gleason found Jaylen Varner for a 31 yd touchdown pass. Soon after, Billy Ross Jr. ran 16 yds up the middle for another touchdown.

Tyler Kahmann capped off the scoring streak, catching a 16 yd touchdown pass to put the Hornets up 21-0.

Billy Ross Jr. added two more touchdowns in the second quarter, helping the Hornets to a 35-7 lead at halftime.

Varner caught one more touchdown pass from Gleason in the third quarter, and ESU was well on its way to a 42-14 Homecoming win over the Tigers.

They’ll be back in action at Lincoln next Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

