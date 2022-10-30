One dead after being trapped under tractor-trailer

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that around 3:00 pm, Saturday officials were called to the...
Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that around 3:00 pm, Saturday officials were called to the 5900 block of SW Davis Rd. on reports of a tractor rollover accident.(WIBW)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that around 3:00 pm, Saturday officials were called to the 5900 block of SW Davis Rd. on reports of a tractor-trailer rollover accident.

The Mission Township Fire Department, Dover Fire Department, and Auburn Fire Department were called to the scene along with AMR and The Sheriff’s Department.

The driver was trapped underneath the tractor-trailer and Dispatch confirms that the driver was killed in the accident.

There is no word on how the accident unfolded.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Wanamaker Rd. Thursday night brought down power lines across I-70 in Topeka.
I-70 reopens after Thursday night wreck knocks power lines onto highway
Gene A. Jinson, 42, of Topeka was arrested Oct. 27 for aggravated human trafficking.
Topeka man behind bars for human trafficking of teenage girl
Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration.
Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting
An update on the passengers who were in the vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 that left many...
Update on I-70 crash that left many in Topeka without power
A new project at Lake of the Ozarks will offer 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions...
Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million family resort, entertainment district

Latest News

Emporia State celebrates after a touchdown
Emporia State seals a Homecoming win over Fort Hays
Washburn’s Taylon Peters breaks a tackle.
Washburn comes from behind to take down Northeastern State
According to Topeka Police Watch Commander, officers were called to the Relax Inn, at 3802 SW...
One injured, suspect on the loose after shooting at Relax Inn
Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The...
Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train