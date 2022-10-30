One dead after being trapped under tractor-trailer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that around 3:00 pm, Saturday officials were called to the 5900 block of SW Davis Rd. on reports of a tractor-trailer rollover accident.

The Mission Township Fire Department, Dover Fire Department, and Auburn Fire Department were called to the scene along with AMR and The Sheriff’s Department.

The driver was trapped underneath the tractor-trailer and Dispatch confirms that the driver was killed in the accident.

There is no word on how the accident unfolded.

