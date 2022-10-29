Widow of Arizona pastor killed in Monday Homicide speaks out

The widow of a man shot and killed in Topeka shared memories of her late husband in an exclusive interview with our sister station in Phoenix, Arizona.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The widow of a man shot and killed in Topeka shared memories of her late husband in an exclusive interview with our sister station in Phoenix, Arizona.

Vallarie Woolridge says her husband Donald went to Kansas, where they are from to visit family.

Monday night on Oct. 24th, she got a call that her husband of 40-plus years was dead.

“If somebody is sick and you’re expecting them to go you kind of prepare for it. It’s never easy, but for it to so suddenly happen like that I don’t know why no details. It’s very difficult,” says Vallarie.

Donald Wooldridge was the pastor of Union Baptist Church in Florence Arizona.

family and friends describe the 81-year-old as a kind generous man who devoted his life to helping others.

he volunteered as a Champlain at local hospitals and with the parks and rec department.

Topeka police say Monday night’s shooting on southeast Fremont street may have been a case of self-defense.

the Pinal central newspaper in Arizona reported a friend said the pastor frequently visited Topeka to assist a family member who was experiencing legal problems.

but Vallerie Wooldridge says her husband’s non-violent nature raises questions about why anyone would want to kill him.

he was just a person who loved people he loved god first and that’s the kind of heart god gave him to be a helper of people and that’s what he did

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Wanamaker Rd. Thursday night brought down power lines across I-70 in Topeka.
I-70 reopens after Thursday night wreck knocks power lines onto highway
Firefighters from the Shawnee Heights Fire Department and Forbes Field Metropolitan Topeka...
Dog helps alert family to house fire, all escape safely
Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration.
Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting
One person was hurt in a semi truck rollover just north of St. Marys.
Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years

Latest News

Opponent angry Maricopa County candidate still on ballot after public indecency charge
End Zone: Friday, October 28 Part 2
End Zone: Friday, October 28, Part 2
Hilight Zone pt3
Hilight Zone pt3
Hilight Zone pt2
Hilight Zone pt2
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 2
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 2