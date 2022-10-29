USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year

Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung
Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung(USD 383)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year.

Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School.

“To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez about a specific unit in her application. “This is even more rewarding, because then students are motivated to learn more from their teacher. Finally, this transforms students into lifelong learners. It simply doesn’t get any better for a teacher.”

Haleigh Jung teaches 10th through 12th grade English at Manhattan High School.

“I believe real-life connections are one of the most powerful teaching tools, therefore, community connections are essential to classroom learning,” said Jung in her application.

The Kansas Teacher of the Year program, sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education, identifies, recognizes and utilizes representatives of excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state. Each school district can nominate one elementary classroom teacher and one secondary classroom teacher.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Wanamaker Rd. Thursday night brought down power lines across I-70 in Topeka.
I-70 reopens after Thursday night wreck knocks power lines onto highway
Gene A. Jinson, 42, of Topeka was arrested Oct. 27 for aggravated human trafficking.
Topeka man behind bars for human trafficking of teenage girl
Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration.
Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting
An update on the passengers who were in the vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 that left many...
Update on I-70 crash that left many in Topeka without power
A new project at Lake of the Ozarks will offer 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions...
Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million family resort, entertainment district

Latest News

Flint Hills Discovery Center receives grant to help fund new exhibit
Hayden High School's Jensen Schrickel
KPZ WEEK 9 PLAY OF THE NIGHT
Advocate for special education visits KS Statehouse as part of nationwide effort
Advocate for special education visits KS Statehouse as part of nationwide effort
Manhattan holds Clean Slate Day for criminal convictions
Manhattan holds Clean Slate Day for criminal convictions