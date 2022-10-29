USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year

MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year.

Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School.

“To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez about a specific unit in her application. “This is even more rewarding, because then students are motivated to learn more from their teacher. Finally, this transforms students into lifelong learners. It simply doesn’t get any better for a teacher.”

Haleigh Jung teaches 10th through 12th grade English at Manhattan High School.

“I believe real-life connections are one of the most powerful teaching tools, therefore, community connections are essential to classroom learning,” said Jung in her application.

The Kansas Teacher of the Year program, sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education, identifies, recognizes and utilizes representatives of excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state. Each school district can nominate one elementary classroom teacher and one secondary classroom teacher.

