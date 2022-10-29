Special Olympics Kansas hosts 5k at Hummer Sports Park to promote social inclusion

(WIBW)
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Special Olympics Kansas hosted a 5k run and walk for inclusion in Topeka on Saturday.

The “Choose to Include” 5k event took place Saturday morning at Hummer Sports Park.

Special Olympics Kansas partnered with Topeka Public Schools to help raise awareness towards the importance of inclusion in the community.

”This is huge for us you know. Topeka Public Schools has never been a partner with Special Olympics. So, this partnership is really going to have an opportunity for kids to learn about what it means to be a friend what it means to be included in the school system.,” said Taylor Obersteadt, Unified Champion Schools Manager of Special Olympics Kansas.

This year’s theme was “Heroes for Inclusion,” to show their gratitude for their partnership with law enforcement and educators.

“We just want everybody to support us and we can support them, just being included in the community,” said Josh Alters, Special Olympics Kansas athlete.

Check out wibw.com for updates on future local events.

