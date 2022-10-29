Saturday night forecast: Clouds increase with temps staying nice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This afternoon has felt great with highs in the upper 60s, light winds and full sun. Clouds have gradually increased through the day and we will be cloudy overnight tonight and all day Sunday. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid 40s and Sunday will still be nice enough in the mid 60s, however the loss of the sunlight will make it feel a little chilly through the day. Cloud cover should slowly clear out Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday looks good with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s with light winds.

Taking Action:

With ideal conditions today through Monday, if you are going to be doing any burning make sure it’s put out properly. With winds increasing by Tuesday if it’s not put out properly the fire could reignite. Halloween is looking perfect with highs around 70° and temperatures dropping from the mid 60s to mid 50s during the evening hours as you’re out trick or treating. Sunset is at 6:22pm.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Calm winds.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Halloween: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s near 70º. Calm winds.

Trick or Treating: Clear. Temperatures in the low 60s cooling to the low 50s by 10pm. calm winds.

A storm system off to our south and east is gradually moving northeast creating cloudy conditions in Northeast Kansas tonight and Sunday. We should stay dry as it moves around us, but we may see an isolated shower or two in East Kansas Sunday. The clouds clear out overnight Sunday into Monday morning and we see the sun again on Halloween. Trick or treating will be ideal with temperatures in the low 60s around 6pm dropping off to the mid to low 50s by 10pm. Light winds throughout the night.

Our pattern changes on Tuesday as south winds crank up and temperatures climb. South winds Tuesday will be breezy at 10 to 15 mph gusting to 20 mph and temperatures will be in the mid 70s. All and all still a nice day. Our windy and warm pattern persists through Thursday before a cold front moves into Kansas and we change form warm and windy to cooler and rainy.

A cold front looks to slide into northern Kansas Thursday night providing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. Some storms may be strong to marginally severe, but this will need to be monitored in the coming days. The font is expected to reverse and actually become a warm front on Friday as an area of low pressure develops to our south and west for next weekend.

Right now, it looks very wet for next weekend beginning late Saturday into Sunday. The storm system to the southwest eventually lifts north and east through Kansas and could develop widespread rain that could last through Sunday. This would be great news, but a lot could change in the path and intensity between now and then so keep an eye on this going forward.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.