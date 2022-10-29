No. 22 K-State shuts out No. 9 Oklahoma State

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 22 Kansas State football took down its second top-ten opponent this season at home on Saturday, shutting out No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0.

With Adrian Martinez deemed a game time decision due to injury, Will Howard stepped up under center for the second straight game. Howard started the scoring off early in the first quarter, driving down the field and sending a 38 yd touchdown pass to Kade Warner. 7-0 KSU.

Deuce Vaughn added to the Wildcats’ lead soon after, exploding for a 62 yd touchdown run with 8:15 left in the first quarter. 14-0 KSU.

The Wildcats added three more scores in the second quarter. Howard first found Phillip Brooks for a 31 yd touchdown pass, then found Warner once again for a 41 yd touchdown.

They closed out the second quarter scoring explosion with a 1 yd touchdown pass to Vaughn with 0:07 remaining. K-State’s defense succeeded in shutting the Cowboys out for the entire first half.

Ty Zenter’s 23 yd field goal was the sole score of the third quarter. He added one more for 29 yds to start the fourth quarter.

DJ Giddens got in on the action, running in a 9 yd touchdown to seal the 48-0 upset win over the Cowboys.

The Wildcats are now 6-2 on the season, and will be at home again next Saturday, hosting Texas. Kickoff time is TBD.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Wanamaker Rd. Thursday night brought down power lines across I-70 in Topeka.
I-70 reopens after Thursday night wreck knocks power lines onto highway
Gene A. Jinson, 42, of Topeka was arrested Oct. 27 for aggravated human trafficking.
Topeka man behind bars for human trafficking of teenage girl
Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration.
Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting
An update on the passengers who were in the vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 that left many...
Update on I-70 crash that left many in Topeka without power
A new project at Lake of the Ozarks will offer 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions...
Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million family resort, entertainment district

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) smiles after the Chiefs defeated the San...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes keeping busy even during bye week
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) and safety Namdi Obiazor (4) try to stop Kansas State running...
No. 22 Kansas State gets set for visit from No. 9 Oklahoma State
KPZ Emporia vs Highland Park
KPZ Week 9: Emporia 83, Highland Park 64
KPZ Baldwin vs Hayden
KPZ Week 9: Baldwin 8, Hayden 63