Friday forecast: Ideal conditions through the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures wise this weekend is looking ideal with mid to upper 60s through Monday and lows in the low to mid 40s. We do lose our sunshine after today though and will be cloudy for Sunday as an area of low pressure slides past our southeast. Clouds clear by Monday and we’ll be sunny again late Halloween. Trick or treating weather looks good with light winds and temperatures Monday evening in the 50s dropping to the mid 40s overnight.

Taking Action:

With ideal conditions today through Monday, if you are going to be doing any burning make sure it’s put out properly. With winds increasing by Tuesday if it’s not put out properly the fire could reignite. Halloween is looking perfect with highs around 70° and temperatures dropping from the mid 60s to mid 50s during the evening hours as you’re out trick or treating. Sunset is at 6:22pm.

Today: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Calm winds.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Halloween: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s near 70º. Calm winds.

A storm system exiting the southern plains today will start to shift to the northeast this afternoon. Expect cloud cover to gradually increase leading into tonight and Sunday. There are some indications we could see some light rain and sprinkles tonight from this system, but general thinking would keep us dry overnight. Most rain activity should be to the southeast of the WIBW viewing area.

Although cloudy. Sunday will continue to be nice with temperatures in the mid 60s and generally calm winds. We slowly push the clouds out overnight Sunday and should be mostly sunny by midday Monday. Temperatures Halloween are looking good in the upper 60s to near 70º with winds remaining calm. Trick or treating should be very nice with temperatures falling to near 60º around sunset and into the 50s later that evening. Overnight Monday will e chilly in the mid 40s.

We see a pattern change Tuesday with south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph gusting to 20 mph. This will lift our temperatures into the mid 70s Tuesday with skies being sunny. We stay breezy and warm through Thursday before we see more changes in our pattern.

As things stand now, a cold front will approach Kansas Thursday night and provide a chance for rain and thunderstorms into Friday morning. Uncertainty remains in whether or not the cold air will impact Kansas or not by next weekend. Additionally, a storm system will develop over the southern plains next Saturday and lift north through Kansas. This would provide an additional chance for widespread rain with some thunder mixed in lasting through next Sunday. There is a chance for severe weather to our south in parts of Oklahoma, but am not expecting any strong to severe storms in Kansas for next weekend at this time. If yo have plans next weekend understand that a lot could change between now and then so be sure and check back for updates.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.