Flint Hills Discovery Center receives grant to help fund new exhibit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center has received a Tourism Attraction Sub-Grants for Kansas award for $200,000 to help build a new immersive virtual Flint Hills exhibit.

This funding will be matched by the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation to fund a new immersive virtual Flint Hills experience to enhance the Discovery Center visitor experience, improve regional quality of life, and positively impact the Manhattan and state economies.

The proposed exhibit, called “Stepping into the Prairie,” will use high-definition projectors, surround sound speakers, and motion sensing devices to create a virtual Flint Hills environment that reacts to guests in the space.

The exhibit will feature the sights and sounds of the tallgrass prairie digitally recreated to produce an immersive educational experience. The goal of the TASK program is to provide one-time funding opportunities for the development of new or enhancement of existing tourism attractions in the State of Kansas.

“We are so excited to announce our latest exhibit enhancement for the Flint Hills Discovery Center that combines the latest in immersive exhibit technology with the timeless qualities of the tallgrass prairie.” Stephen Bridenstine, Flint Hills Discovery Center Assistant Director said. “This grant award from the Kansas Tourism office is yet another testament to the strength of our mission and our ongoing success as a regional attraction.”

The Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation is also providing a funding match in the amount of $200,000 for a total exhibit project cost of $400,000.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.