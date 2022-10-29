Fire crews plan controlled burn Monday at Topeka’s Billard Airport

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People are alerted they might see smoke and flames coming from Topeka’s Billard Airport Monday.

The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority Fire Dept. says it plans to conduct a controlled burn, similar to this one they did Oct. 20 at Forbes Field.

The goal is to minimize tall grasses and vegetation that attract wildlife. The wildlife, in turn, can be a risk to aircraft as they take off and land.

If the weather cooperates, MTAA Fire plans to start the burn at 9 a.m. Monday. MTAA Police and Fire Chief Bill Wempe says a final go-ahead won’t come until 8 a.m. Monday. If conditions are favorable, the crews will then caravan from Forbes to Billard, and being the burning operations.

Wempe says he’s also coordinating with Kansas Highway Patrol and the Shawnee Co. Sheriff on possible traffic control should smoke and wind create any hazards on the nearby Oakland Expressway.

