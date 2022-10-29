Advocate for special education visits KS Statehouse as part of nationwide effort

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An advocate for improving special education programming is traveling the country to make her point.

Karen Mayer Cunningham was at the Kansas Statehouse on Friday. She is hitting every state capitol in her effort to change the nation’s approach to special education. Cunningham says it’s time for state and federal leaders to step up and support every child in America.

”We have the money for it,” Cunningham said. “We’re in Kansas, we’re in America. Last time I checked, we have money for whatever’s important to us. Unfortunately, in my experience, if it’s not a school board photo op we often don’t hear about it.”

Cunningham says she won’t stop her campaign until the needs of every student are funded.

